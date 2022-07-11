Sena's 16 MPs tell Uddhav Thackeray to back NDA's president pick Murmu: MP
Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar said 16 MPs of the party, who had attended a meeting called by Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday, requested the former Maharashtra chief minister to support NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.
“She is an NDA candidate but Droupadi Murmu belongs to the tribal community and is a woman. We should give her our support - this was the demand by all MPs (of the party). Uddhav ji told us that he will tell us his decision in a day or two,” news agency ANI quoted Kirtikar as saying.
News agency PTI, quoting Kiritkar, reported that 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha MPs of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra physically attended a key meeting on the presidential elections and a majority of them suggested supporting Murmu.
However, party MP and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut claimed of the 18 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 15 attended the meeting held at 'Matoshree', the private residence of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra. He did not provide details.
Besides 18 Lok Sabha members in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena also has its MP, Kalaben Delkar, in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
Kiritkar said 13 MPs physically attended the meeting, while three others -- Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Mandlik and Hemant Patil -- could not make it to the gathering, but affirmed their support to the leadership.
“Most of the MPs were of the opinion that the party should support Droupadi Murmu,” Kirtikar told PTI.
Two Lok Sabha MPs of the Sena - Bhawana Gawali and Shrikant Shinde (son of Chief minister Eknath Shinde) - did not attend the meeting, he added. The presidential elections will be held on July 18.
Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in 2021 case
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14 days' judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel's reporter. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing on Zubair's police custody remand, APO said. Hearing on the bail is also scheduled on July 13, defense counsel Harjit Singh added.
Man arrested for killing brother's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing Balram Nishad (55)'s brother's wife by hitting Rani's on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said. Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said. Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.
12 MLAs of Goa Congress likely to join BJP: CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who is also the party's Goa in-charge, on Monday claimed that 12 MLAs of the Goa Congress are ready to leave the party and join the BJP.
UP: FIR against unidentified people over objectionable hoardings against PM Modi
The Colonelganj police on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with objectionable hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came up opposite police lines on Saturday, officials said. The case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Katra police outpost in-charge, Harendra Singh. The FIR said the objectionable hoardings and comments on the Prime Minister caused resentment among people.
Raja, one of the oldest tigers in India, dies at 25 in north Bengal
One of the oldest tigers in India – Raja – died at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre in north Bengal in the early hours of Monday. “He was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008,” said divisional forest officer of Jaldapara, Deepak M.
