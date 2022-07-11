Uddhav Thackeray writes to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs: 'Thanks for support during tough times'
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wrote to 15 Shiv Sena MLAs, thanking them for their support during tough times, without surrendering to the pressure of threats or offers. Last month, a majority of the Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, rebelled against the party leadership, asking it to snap ties with the NCP and the Congress.
The revolt in the party led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led government. On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister, while BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy chief minister.
Thackeray also called for a meeting with all Shiv Sena MPs at his residence 'Matoshree,' to take a decision on the next week's presidential election.
Some Shiv Sena MPs had earlier asked the party leadership to support Droupadi Murmu, the nominee of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre. "The agenda is to discuss the party's stand on the presidential election slated to be held on July 18," Raut told news agency PTI.
In the past, the Shiv Sena had broken ranks with the NDA and supported the candidatures of Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee (both Congress leaders).
The Sena had left the NDA in 2019 and the Thackeray-led party then formed the government with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra after ditching long-term ally BJP. Last week, Sena MPs Rahul Shewale and Rajendra Gavit had written to Thackeray and sought that the party back Murmu.
Bihar: High alert in Purnia over reports of Nairobi Fly attacks in West Bengal
The Purnia health administration was on Monday put on high alert over reports of Nairobi fly attacks in Bihar through West Bengal. Purnia civil surgeon Dr SK Verma has written to all medical officers posted in sub-divisional and referral hospitals besides primary health centres (PHCs) to keep a watch over the movement of the fly and has asked them to spread awareness programme in the respective areas about how to deal with it.
Meet Saalumarada Thimmakka, 111-year-old environmentalist given a cabinet rank
Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka was appointed as Karnataka environment ambassador with a government cabinet rank on Friday by Basavaraj Bommai-led government. The 111-year-old environmentalist is known for planting 385 banyan trees and 8,000 other trees over 80 years, and was conferred with the Padma Shri in 2019. Born in Gubbi taluk, Tumkur, she was a labourer at a quarry and found solace in planting trees with her husband.
Former Punjab MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains surrenders in Ludhiana rape case
Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, a former MLA from Atam Nagar constituency and head of the Lok Insaf Party, surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. Also read: Mattewara textile park raises green hackles Police took custody of the former MLA whose younger brother, Karamjit Singh Bains, and aide Sukhchain Singh are already behind bars in the case.
Nagaland: Centre trying to negate Framework Agreement, says NSCN-IM
In a fresh barrage of allegations substantiating a stalemate in the Naga peace talks, the Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim has accused the government of India (GOI) of sponsoring “destructive forces” to wreck the Framework Agreement which was signed between the Centre and NSCN on August 3, 2015. The NCSN asserted that the Naga people would not accept divisive policy being engineered by the Centre.
Ritu Beri on #DelhiPolice merchandise: Wanted to create a sense of pride and honour
Backpacks, totes, duffle bags, purses, wallets, caps — You name it, and Delhi Police has it in their new set of merchandise designed by Ritu Beri. The designer, who has previously created uniforms for the Indian Railways, describes designing for the police force as a “great honour” and a “challenging task”, calling it one of the most interesting projects she has worked on.
