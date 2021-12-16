Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Dehradun today as part of 50th anniversary of 1971 war; will felicitate ex-servicemen

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Thursday address a rally in Uttarakhand's capital Dehradun as part of the year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971.

During the rally, Gandhi will felicitate ex-servicemen in recognition of their contribution to the country, according to an earlier statement by Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal.

Gandhi's rally comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election event in Dehradun. PM Modi has already visited Uttarakhand thrice in recent months, and addressed a poll rally at the Parade Ground in Dehradun on December 4.

According to Congress, a large number of 1971 war veterans will be present at Rahul Gandhi's rally.

On Wednesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressed the closing ceremony of the 1971 war in New Delhi and said that it was the "finest year" of then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, who played a pivotal role in the war.

"Today, we recall Indira Gandhi with great pride. She remains an inspiration to crores of Indians for her boldness and resilience. 1971 was in many ways Indira Gandhi's finest year," Sonia Gandhi said about her late mother-in-law.

The Congress president added that during the war, Indira Gandhi immediately reached out to all political parties and public figures, wrote to President and Prime Ministers, dispatched emissaries abroad, ensured USSR was with India, travelled to Western capitals, sensitised the entire world community to the cause of the people of Bangladesh, according to news agency ANI.