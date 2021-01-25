Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more
By Sandeep Rawat
Indian Railways will be deploying additional personnel and trains for the upcoming two-month-long Mahakumbh fair in Haridwar. For better passenger management and prompt action for any untoward situation, a dedicated Integrated Command Control Centre has also been set up at the railway station premise.
This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair with Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police and Kumbh Mela Force special team to also coordinate with the Railways Kumbh Nodal officials from this command centre.
Equipped with advanced techniques, equipment and facilities, the command centre overlooks the whole railway station premise, the adjacent road and the bus station which is just three kilometres from the core mela zone of Har-Ki-Pauri.
According to senior DCM Rekha Sharma, the centre will be the core of management and monitoring activities during Kumbh fair which will see various sections of the railway department working in teams in coordination with Kumbh mela administration.
The entire railway station premise has also been covered with CCTV set up which will be monitored round the clock from the Integrated Command Control Centre.
A new foot-over bridge has been constructed to link Purusharthi market with Nirmala Chawni at the Dehradun side of the railway station.
For the two-month-long fair, which is expected to see a turnout of around 10-50 lakh pilgrims and tourists, additional deployment of railway personnel will also be done.
As required, additional trains will be operated during the peak of Kumbh fair to ferry pilgrims from other parts of the country.
“As soon as Kumbh fair 2021 notification is issued by the Uttarakhand government, additional deployment of railway personnel will be done for Kumbh duty. Railways is well prepared to ferry passengers safely and conveniently during the Kumbh fair,” said NN Singh, additional divisional railway manager (ADRM) Moradabad division, Northern Railways.
Suburban Jwalapur railway station, located 4 kilometres from Haridwar city, has also been renovated and expanded for Kumbh fair along with Laksar and Motichur railway stations. A foot-over bridge, electronic display boards, new reservation counters, lighting, shades over passenger waiting lounge, security posts and basic amenities have been upgraded at these stations for the grand fair.
20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day
17-year-old Nikita takes charge as DM Champawat for a day, reviews work
- She was nominated to symbolically take over as the DM of the district for a day.
Uttarakhand on bird flu alert, over 500 bird samples tested from Kumaon region
- So far, deaths of hens have been reported from poultry farms in Udham Singh Nagar and Tehri Garhwal districts.
'Negative RT-PCR report, registration mandatory': Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The SOP was issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on January 22 but was made public on Sunday.
Uttarakhand CM for a day, 20-year-old Shrishti Goswami takes stand on 3 points
- Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said nominating Goswami as the chief minister of child assembly for a day was a matter of pride.
20-year-old Shrishti Goswami is Uttarakhand CM for a day, a la Nayak
- Goswami wants to give her inputs on the agriculture sector to the state government while she is holds the chief minister's post.
Uttarakhand to host first sand art festival on Ganga ghats during Kumbh Mela
- Kumbh Mela office in charge said the festival is being organised on the lines of the Odisha Sand Art Festival.
Uttarakhand to get 92k Covid doses this week to cover entire healthcare force
- So far 6,119 health workers have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 1,882 health workers were vaccinated on Tuesday in 34 sessions across the state.
Heartbroken Dehradun youth opens up tea joint called 'Dil Tuta Aashiq cafe'
- The visitors are commending the concept of the cafe and sharing their tales with of heartbreak.
Uttarakhand BJP forms 5-member panel to prepare for 2022 assembly polls
- Uttarakhand BJP leaders and ministers have been asked to tour their respective districts and areas and interact with party workers and people there.
No mobiles for guides, gypsy drivers inside Corbett Tiger Reserve
- This decision was taken after authorities found drivers talking on the phone during safaris or going too close to the wildlife for making videos.
Uttarakhand confirms first case of UK Covid-19 variant
Elderly woman killed in wild boar attack in Uttarakhand's Almora
- A labourer carrying an axe rushed to save the elderly woman and attacked the boar. While the boar succumbed to severe injuries, the woman could not be saved.
Uttarakhand to get first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday
- Uttarakhand government has requested the Centre for extra vaccines for Mahakumbh fair.
