‘Secular bug’: Hindu Raksha Dal threatens ‘Mohd’ Deepak, calls Feb 12 protest

A right-wing outfit, the Hindu Raksha Dal, issued a public threat to a local gym owner in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar who intervened to stop the harassment of an elderly Muslim shopkeeper in January. CPM MP John Brittas recently travelled to Kotdwar to express solidarity with Deepak Kumar who stood up for a Muslim businessman (John Brittas)

The group, which was previously linked to the vandalism of a mazar in Mussoorie on January 24, announced plans to stage a protest outside Deepak Kumar’s gym on February 12.

Lalit Sharma, the outfit’s state chief, released a video message using inflammatory language, vowing to “teach a lesson” to Kumar, whom he labeled a “secular bug” that needed to be killed.

Pauri Garhwal senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sarvesh Panwar said the social media team was monitoring content related to Kotdwar. “We will take strict action against anyone threatening to disturb law and order,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, 45, has been the target of right-wing groups after he stepped in to defend a 70-year-old shopkeeper being harassed by Bajrang Dal activists over his shop’s name, ‘Baba School Dress and Matching Centre’ on January 26.

The activists claimed the word ‘Baba’ insulted a local deity. During the heated exchange, Kumar sarcastically identified himself as “Mohammad Deepak,” a clip of which went viral.

Sharma’s video message to mobilise supporters outside Kumar’s gym comes days after the Uttarakhand police registered a first information report (FIR) after a Bihar man announced a ₹2-lakh bounty on Kumar’s life. The man later told the police that he made the call to gain followers on social media, and has not been arrested.

Hindu Raksha Dal members were accused of vandalizing a century-old Sufi shrine, Baba Bulleh Shah Mazaar, located on the grounds of a prestigious boarding school in Mussoorie on January 24. The local police filed a First Information Report under sections 196 (1) (b) (any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities), and 298 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). But the police have not arrested any suspect in the case.