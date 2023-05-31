Uttarakhand: Bus conductor, infant killed in accident near Haridwar

The conductor of a state transport bus and a ten-month-old child were killed in a road accident near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The Uttakhand state transport bus fell 20 metres after driver lost control of vehicle (HT Photo)

According to the district administration officials, the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation Roadways bus (UK 07 PA 2570), ferrying 42 passengers, including the driver and conductor was coming from Rupadia to Haridwar when it met with an accident on the Haridwar-Najibabad national highway.

Official said that bus conductor identified as Vishwas Bahadur (35), and an infant, were killed in the accident after the driver lost control and fell 20 metres, breaking the side iron railing and rolling down the slope.

On information, Dhalwala State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team led by assistant sub-inspector Mahavir Singh arrived at the accident site and carried out a rescue operation.

Circle officer (City) Juhi Manral, who also arrived at the site with additional police force, fire service personnel, and an ambulance, said, “37 patients were immediately admitted to the district hospital, two were declared brought dead, including a 10-month infant and bus conductor. Four critically injured persons were referred to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh.”