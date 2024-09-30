Stung by wasps, father-son duo die in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal

A 47-year-old man and his eight-year-old son died after being attacked by wasps in Jaunpur block of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district on Sunday, a police official said. This is the second such incident in Uttarakhand this year. (Representational image)

According to officials, Sunderlal, a resident of Tuneta village in Jaunpur block, along with his son Abhishek had gone to a forest to graze their cows when they were attacked by wasps on Sunday.

Sundarlal left no stone unturned to save his son, but to no avail, as the wasps continued to sting them. When the villagers received information, they rescued the injured victims and took them to a sub-district hospital in Mussoorie.

Kempty station house officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said, “They were attacked by wasps on Sunday and rushed by villagers to the sub-district hospital in Mussoorie. As they were kept under observation by doctors, their health showed some improvement. Their family members and villagers took them to their house. But, Sunderlal’s health deteriorated suddenly in the evening, he was again rushed to the hospital, but he couldn’t be saved. His son also died this morning.”

The postmortem of the duo will be carried out to ascertain the cause of their death, he added.

A gram sabha member said that Sundarlal was the only breadwinner of the family and demanded that they should be given proper compensation by the forest department.

This is the second such incident in the state this year. In August, a 55-year-old man died after he was attacked by wasps in the Jeolikote area in Nainital district. He was attacked by a swarm of wasps while working in his agricultural field.