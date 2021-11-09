Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Fourth straight loss for Chandigarh
Chandigarh lost their fourth straight match during the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli, on Monday. Formidable Saurashtra recorded an impressive 42-run win over Chandigarh riding on brilliant knocks from AV Vasavada (72) and Sheldon Jackson (70). Batting first, Saurashtra posted 209 for 4 in 20 overs. In reply, Chandigarh scored 167 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Arjit Singh top-scored with 44 runs for the losing team. Chandigarh will take on Uttarakhand in their last league match on November 9.
Brief scores
Saurashtra: 209 for 4 in 20 overs (AV Vasavada 72, Sheldon Jackson 70, Bhagmender Lather 2 for 41) beat Chandigarh: 167 for 6 in 20 overs (Arjit Singh 44, Gaurav Puri 34, Gurinder Singh 22, Chetan Sakariya 3 for 25) by 42 runs.