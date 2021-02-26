IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman
Image for representation,(Sourced)
Image for representation,(Sourced)
dehradun news

Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman

  • The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST

A 17-year-old schoolboy, studying in class 12 in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, went missing after allegedly attacking a woman with a knife. According to police, by attacking the woman, he was completing a task given to him on an online chatting platform by his chat partner.

The attack on the woman took place on Monday evening in the Nehru Colony area of Dehradun. The boy has been missing since then. His parents lodged a complaint about him going missing in the Patel Nagar area of the city where the family lives. The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday during the probe. He had left his phone at home before running away.

Yogendra Singh Rawat, senior superintendent of police, Dehradun said, "The Nehru Colony police, while probing the assault case, checked his mobile phone during which it came out that he was involved in chatting with a stranger on an online chatting platform named Discord where he was given the task of attacking a person."

Rawat said in the chat, the stranger had written, "Task- To kill someone, to suicide or to disappear."

Also read: Pakistan stays in FATF ‘grey list’, given June deadline to implement action plan


"It is really worrisome that children are falling into such online traps wherein sometimes they often become the target of online bullying, blackmailing and even threatening. Out of fear, these children often do such acts like in this case," said Rawat.

He said the police are constantly trying to find him.

Another police officer, who did not wish to be named, said, "He was last seen near Paonta Sahib in Himachal Pradesh which suggests that he might still be there. Police are trying to find him as soon as possible."

He added, "Meanwhile, the woman who was attacked is undergoing treatment in hospital. She had sustained serious wounds in her neck and torso."

Experts are of the view that such incidents happen due to the growing communication gap between children and their parents.

Mukul Verma, a Dehradun-based psychiatrist, said, "Parents need to monitor the online activities of their children to check what sort of platforms they are accessing. They also need to talk to them more to reduce the communication gap which is pushing them more into mobile phones."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news cyberbullying
Close
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
dehradun news

In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
dehradun news

U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The meeting was chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) chief SS Deswal and officials of the Uttarakhand government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
About 70 SDRF personnel are searching for bodies in the river, while covering four districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
Heavy machinery being used by rescue workers in search and rescue operation in Tapovan.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Chamoli disaster: 6 more bodies recovered; death toll reaches 68, 136 missing

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:14 PM IST
  • Among the six bodies, five were found on Saturday late night while one was found on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
DGP Ashok Kumar (centre) chairing the inter-state coordination meeting for Mahakumbh on Friday evening. (HT Photo)
dehradun news

Mahakumbh: U'khand Police to monitor social media, share intel with other states

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:07 PM IST
Intelligence sharing between various agencies and states will take place to check any anti-national activities during the Mahakumbh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation.(Representative image)
Image for representation.(Representative image)
dehradun news

2 Uttarakhand men crushed to death under dumper after their bike hits Nilgai

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • The men belonged to Ratanpura village under Bazpur police station and were on their way to Garjiya temple of Ramnagar in Nainital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
The image shows the leopard roaming around.(ANI)
dehradun news

46-year-old killed by leopard in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Rudrapur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:01 PM IST
  • The leopard dragged her to the forest area and ate her body parts. Her head was found severed from her body.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
Hindu devotees gather to take a holy dip in the waters of the river Ganga to mark "Mauni Amavasya" during the ongoing religious Kumbh Mela, or "festival of the pot", amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Haridwar, India, February 11, 2021. (REUTERS)
dehradun news

Kumbh preparations in Haridwar underway; registration, Covid-19 report mandatory

ANI, Haridwar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Officers in charge of the Kumbh Mela said that those who attend the religious congregation should do prior registration at a portal and have a Covid-19 negative report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
BJP MLA Rajesh Shukla. (HT Archive)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Row over proposed name change of medical college in Rudrapur

By Mohan Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:45 PM IST
The local zila panchayat on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Rudrapur’s Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College after the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
The eight-member High Attitude Rescue Team (HART) of SDRF, including Everest summiteers.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Everest summiteers to IITian top cop: People at forefront of U'khand rescue ops

By Kalyan Das, Neeraj Santoshi | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:05 AM IST
  • HT spoke to some of the main rescuers and officers on the frontline who are leading and coordinating the search and rescue operations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
A team of ITBP, Police, and NDRF carrying out a search and rescue operation at Raini Village, in Chamoli on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Will form dept to monitor glaciers via satellite: Minister after Chamoli tragedy

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel along with the National Disaster Response Force and other sister agencies have been conducting search and rescue operations in the Chamoli district for the past 10 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac