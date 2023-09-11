Two earthquakes hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi within 12 hours; no damage reported

An earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) website stated. The earthquake in Uttarkashi occurred around 5km beneath the earth’s surface at 3:48am. (Representative file image)

This was the second earthquake reported in the state within 12 hours.

Around 4.41pm on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Centre under the Earth Sciences Ministry for monitoring earthquake activity in the country on a 24/7 basis.

On August 29, two earthquakes of magnitude 2.8 and 2.5 hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi and Bageshwar districts respectively.

Uttarakhand has reported over 15 earthquakes this year, all of low intensity.

Uttarakhand reports high seismic activity, with most areas falling under Seismic Zones IV and V.

There are four Seismic zones in India namely, Zone II (low intensity zone), Zone III (moderate intensity zone), Zone IV (severe intensity zone) and Zone V (very severe intensity zone).