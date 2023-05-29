Home / India News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Assam's Sonitpur, tremors felt in Guwahati too

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Assam's Sonitpur, tremors felt in Guwahati too

ByKanishka Singharia
May 29, 2023 08:42 AM IST

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the epicentre was 15 kilometers deep.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Sonitpur on Monday around 8:03am. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) stated that the epicentre was 15 kilometers deep.

Representative image.(iStock)
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 29-05-2023, 08:03:35 IST, Lat: 26.68 & Long: 92.35, Depth: 15 Km ,Region: Sonitpur, Assam,” the NCS said in a tweet.

The tremors, which lasted for a few seconds were also felt in Guwahati. There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damage.

People reacted immediately on Twitter and other social media platforms, with many sharing memes too.

On Sunday, mild earthquake tremors were today felt in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Tremors were also felt in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, including Chandigarh.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
assam earthquake richter scale + 1 more
assam earthquake richter scale
