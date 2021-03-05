IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM

  • The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST

Uttarakhand government will provide money for maintenance to a woman in any family dispute involving her husband in the state, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Friday in Gairsain.

The chief minister shared the information while addressing a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing budget session on Friday.

Rawat said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance. The government has made a provision of 3.60cr in this budget to provide maintenance to such women."

"However, those women who are earning won't be provided the benefit under this initiative," the chief minister added.

Addressing the media persons on the budget, Rawat said that its emphasis is on making the state, "healthy, well connected, self-reliant and secure."

"To improve the health services in the state, the government has made a provision of 2,313 crore which is an increase of 34 per cent in comparison to last financial year," said Rawat, adding the process to recruit 763 doctors and 2,500 nurses is underway.

Also read: Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour - PM Modi


He also informed that the government has made a provision of 200 crore for setting up multi-speciality hospitals in the hilly areas of the state to improve the health services there.

Citing the improvement in health services in comparison to previous years, Rawat said that the "maternal mortality rate in the state has come down from 201 to 99 in one lakh. Also, the infant mortality rate has reduced to 33 from 41 per 1,000 births. About 71 per cent of the total deliveries now happen in health institutions."

On improving the connectivity in the state, the CM said, "In the last four years of the government, a total 7,731 kilometres of roads have been built in comparison to 7,529 kilometres built in the previous 16 years before our government."

"In this budget, there has been a provision of 385 crore for the maintenance and upgradation of roads, around 200 crore more than the previous financial year," he said.

He also informed about the provisions in the state budget to make the state self-reliant, including an education budget of 9450 crore which is about 300 crore than the one allotted in the previous financial year.

"We would also provide free school bags and shoes to students of class 1-8 in the government schools with a provision of 24 crore in this budget. Taking care of the welfare of farmers, there has been a provision of 1,108 crore for agriculture which is 100 crore more than the previous financial year," said Rawat.

He also emphasized the newly launched Ghasiyari programme to "remove the bale of hay from the head of women in hilly areas."

"To collect grass for cattle, the women in hilly areas go to the forest during which many of them die after accidentally falling off hills or in attacks by wild animals. In Chamoli district alone, 62 women died in the last 4-5 years with more than 500 injured. Under this new initiative, we would provide grass at low prices to the women so that they need to go to forests for collecting it," said Rawat.

On making the state "secure", the CM said that the government is chalking out a plan to provide self-defence training to one lakh school and college-going girls. To develop the border areas which are important from the strategic point of view, there has been a provision of 20 crore in the budget, apart from a provision of 18 crore to curb migration from the hilly areas."

On the steps taken for the development of the state summer capital, Gairsain, there is a provision of 350 crore.

"A growth centre and a centre of excellence would be set up in Gairsain with 34 crore. Similarly, a mushroom-growing centre would be developed with 1 crore. A helipad would also be developed with the capacity to land three choppers together. To improve road connectivity, 278 kilometres of roads will be constructed under PM Gram Swarozgar Yojana in Gairsain," said Rawat.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM presents 57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The girl’s parents reported the assault after they found she was bleeding. She was rushed to a community hospital and later referred to Dehradun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
dehradun news

Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pithoragarh/haldwani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers

By Ankur Sharma, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation,(Sourced)
Image for representation,(Sourced)
dehradun news

Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
dehradun news

In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
dehradun news

U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The meeting was chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) chief SS Deswal and officials of the Uttarakhand government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
The search and dewatering operation continues at the Tapovan tunnel, in Chamoli on Sunday. (ANI)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand flash flood: Death toll reaches 69; 135 still missing

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST
About 70 SDRF personnel are searching for bodies in the river, while covering four districts of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Pauri Garhwal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
Nanda Devi peak in Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve in Uttarakhand where the reported glacier burst caused Chamoli disaster on February 7.(Raajiv Kala/HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM requests Union govt for glacier research centre in state

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The demand comes months after the Centre decided to discontinue the Centre for Glaciology project in Uttarakhand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP