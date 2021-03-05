Most powerful way to fight climate change is to change our behaviour, says PM Modi at CERAWeek event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening received the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. Addressing the event virtually, Modi dedicated the award to the people of India and to the glorious tradition of the country that has shown the way when it came to caring for the environment.

"It is with great humility that I accept the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. I dedicate this award to the people of our great Motherland, India," Modi said at the start of his address.

Referring to Mahatma Gandhi as one of the greatest environment champions to have ever lived, the Prime Minister said that people would not have the problems that they do today had humanity followed the path given by him (Gandhi).

Modi pointed out that climate change and natural calamities were the major challenges in today's world and there were two ways to combat them. "One is via policies, laws, rules & orders. These have their own importance. But there is something beyond these words. The most powerful way to fight climate change is behavioural change," he added.

Towards the end of the CERAWeek virtual address, PM Modi also said that India's forest cover had grown significantly over the last seven years and the population of lions, tigers, leopards and water fowls went up during this time period. During 2020's last Mann hi Baat , he had attributed the growth in forest cover to not only the Centre's efforts, but also to those who contributed towards forest and wildlife conservation.

Founded in 1983 by American author and energy expert Dr Daniel Yergin, CERAWeek is organised every year since then and is regarded as the world’s premier annual energy platform. The leadership award was instituted in the year 2016 and aims towards recognising the future of global energy and environment, offering solutions and policies for energy access, affordability and environmental stewardship.

(With ANI inputs)



