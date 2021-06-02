U’khand says no proposal for Haridwar airport days after minister’s announcement

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday said there was no proposal to build an international airport in Haridwar days after state tourism minister Satpal Maharaj made an announcement in this regard on May 31.

Maharaj, who is also the minister in charge for Haridwar, had said the airport would be developed by 2030 and that a committee under the district magistrate would be formed to look for the land for the purpose. He had claimed the airport will be to handle big aircraft including Boeing 777.

Subodh Uniyal, the state government spokesman and agriculture minister, said no such proposal has come to the government. “...if any such proposal is received by the government, then it would be discussed in the Cabinet.”

Maharaj, who on May 31 said authorities were looking for land spread over 5 km for the proposed airport, was immediately unavailable for comments on Wednesday.

Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said the denial shows there is no coordination among ministers. “A senior minister makes an announcement of a new international airport, but the government is oblivious about it. What can be more ridiculous than this?”