Unfilled mining pits pose threat to Uttarakhand villages

Mining work is suspended during the rainy season and owners of the mines have to fill the pits after mining soapstone by the end of June. This year, some pits have been left unfilled after digging
By Mohan Rajput
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Representational Image. (HT archive)

Unfilled pits left after soapstone mining are endangering lives amid threats of landslides, say residents of Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district.

“Mining owners and contractors have left pits unfilled in our village and they have been filled with water and resulted in cracks in the hill. Villages are scared as they fear landslides due to this,” said Neema Dhami, the village head of Dhapti village in Bageshwar.

Mining work is suspended during the rainy season and owners of the mines have to fill the pits after mining soapstone by the end of June. This year, some pits have been left unfilled after digging.

Dhami said the villagers have raised the issue with sub-divisional magistrate Rakesh Tiwari and handed over a complaint demanding early filling of the pits to avert any untoward incident.

In neighbouring Pampo village, residents echoed Dhami. “Local administration is not taking action against such contractors therefore such people do not hesitate in violating the norms. The administration should ensure the pits are filled and provide compensation to affected villagers,” said Puneeta Tamta, a former village head of Pampo.

Tiwari said a team has been send to the villages and its report for further action is awaited. “Action will be taken accordingly.”

