Uttarakhand: 1-km-long ‘lake’ forms on Bhagirathi near Harsil after cloudburst

A water body resembling a lake, stretching over a kilometre, has formed on the Bhagirathi river near Harsil after the August 5 cloudburst in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, prompting authorities to launch urgent drainage operations. The lake-like water body on Bhagirathi river at Harsil in Uttarakhand. (HT Photo)

The move comes amid continued heavy rainfall in the region, with officials working to mitigate potential risks from the sudden accumulation of water.

The water body was formed after debris and uprooted trees carried downstream by the floodwaters from Khir Ganga and Tel Gad blocked the river’s natural flow. According to locals, the accumulation has also submerged the Harsil helipad.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday evening said the lake needed to be drained to ensure the safety of locals. Though the water has begun to overflow, the CM said all necessary steps would be taken to prevent further risk.

While the water is now being drained from the right side of the lake, residents warn that heavy rain upstream could sharply raise the risk of overflow.

The district administration continues to monitor the situation closely, with teams on the ground working to clear the blockage and maintain steady water discharge from the lake-like formation.

Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that the irrigation department and Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd have begun clearing debris and removing fallen trees impeding the flow. “Work is underway to increase the drainage and prevent any rise in water levels,” he said.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected the site and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted outflow from the lake. He expressed concern over large tree trunks lodged along the banks that could block the channel and instructed their immediate removal. Arya also ordered the relocation of residents living along the riverbank to safer locations and asked officials to provide all necessary relief material to disaster-affected families.