Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
The district administration of Bageshwar has set up an inquiry into the case of 18 cattle allegedly being pushed into a ditch by some people, due to which seven cows died.
Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kapkot, said, “Eighteen cattle were rescued by the SDRF from a ditch on Tuesday. How they reached there and who pushed them there is a matter of inquiry. I have written to Kapkot police to probe the matter.”
Eleven of 18 cows were rescued by the state disaster response force (SDRF). Seven cows had already died before the rescue operation could be launched, said Chandra.
Also Read | ‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
Chandra said some shepherds spotted the cattle stuck in a ditch of Kalapani Gadhera in Kapkot area of Bageshwar district.
“They were wriggling with pain and hunger. They alerted a member of Nagar Panchayat, who informed the SDRF officials. SDRF officials rushed to the spot on the information, but they found six cows had died by then. One cow died later on,” he said.
SDRF officials managed to rescue 11 cows with the help of ropes. Later, the rescued cattle were provided fodder and medical treatment, he said
SDM Tiwari said, “It is case of animal cruelty and stern action will be taken against those found guilty. Police have been asked to identify owners of the cattle so that appropriate action can be taken against them also,” he said
Devendra Pandey, a social activist from Kapkot, said, “People of the area are facing stray cattle menace like any other area. They have been demanding appropriate action to get rid of such stray cattle, but this is an absolute case of animal cruelty.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27
- If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
- Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic
- The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹2 lakh for violating the ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor
- Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'
- 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage
- While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand Congress slams CM’s markaz reference for Covid threat to Mahakumbh
- Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana said that CM's statement invoking the markaz's name was very irresponsible and was aimed at deflecting attention from the failures of the government.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leopard found dead in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, second death in two weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Good on paper': Saints, experts express concern over Centre's SOP on Mahakumbh
- The mega fair will be held from February 27-April 30 with six Shahi Snaans or auspicious baths.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Railways gear up for Mahakumbh with integrated command control centre and more
- This Integrated Command Control Centre will be the core centre for railway management during Mahakumbh fair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20-yr-old takes over Uttarakhand CM role on Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox