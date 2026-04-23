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Uttarakhand: 8 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal

Eight killed, two injured as vehicle falls into deep gorge near Nail in Uttarakhand’s Tehri; rescue teams rush to spot.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:20 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
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Eight people were killed and two others were injured on Thursday after a vehicle lost control and plunged nearly 300 metres into a deep gorge near Nail on the Chamba-Koti motor road in the Chamba development block of Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district, officials said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Baurari and are reported to be out of danger.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Baurari and are reported to be out of danger.

District Disaster Management Officer of Tehri Garhwal, Brijesh Bhatt, said that a Max vehicle carrying around 10 passengers lost control and fell into the gorge near Nail village.

“Upon receiving information about the accident, teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the health department and local police rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations,” Bhatt said.

“All the occupants of the vehicle are residents of Ghansali, who were returning there from Rishikesh after performing funeral rites,” he added.

Rescue teams from the SDRF, local police and fire services carried out operations to retrieve the victims and evacuate the injured from the gorge
 
tehri garhwal district
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 8 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: 8 killed, 2 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Tehri Garhwal
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