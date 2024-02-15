Uttarakhand BJP state president files nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls

Uttarakhand’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Mahendra Bhatt on Thursday filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections. The last date for the filing of the nomination for the polls was February 15. (HT photo)

Bhatt filed his nomination papers in the presence of BJP state in-charge Dushyant Kumar Gautam and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

In the state assembly premises, Bhatt presented the nomination papers in four sets before the election officer in the presence of the senior party leaders, ministers, MLAs and officials.

CM Dhami expressed his gratitude to the party’s central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Describing Bhatt’s representation as an honour for every party worker, Dhami said the move will prove helpful in improving the coordination between the Centre and the state and also become the voice of the regional people in the Upper House.

Bhatt, who became president of Uttarakhand BJP in July 2022, thanked PM Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and CM Dhami.

“I will try to live up to the trust they have reposed in. I am extremely impressed by the local development policy of Anil Baluni (whose tenure as Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand is coming to end in April). I will work to take it forward”, he said.

Polling, if required, will be held on February 27 and the results will be announced the same day.