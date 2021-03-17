Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand CM directs police to prepare for Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra
All preparations for the Kumbh and Char Dham Yatra should be completed on time, said the Chief Minister at a meeting with senior officers of the police department to review the law and order situation in the state.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat holds a meeting with all police officials.(ANI)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Tuesday said that the coming times will be challenging for the state police considering the Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra and Covid-19.

All preparations for the Kumbh and Char Dham Yatra should be completed on time, said the Chief Minister at a meeting with senior officers of the police department to review the law and order situation in the state.

Stating that the first Shahi Snan of the Kumbh was very successful, he said, "The number of devotees will increase further in the upcoming three snans of the Kumbh. Complete preparations should be made for crowd management in the Kumbh and a proposal should be prepared if more force is needed."

Rawat said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also assured that more force will be provided for the Kumbh.

Citing the Kumbh, Char Dham Yatra and Covid-19, the CM pointed to the need for increasing the number of vehicles with the police department. He also stressed developing CCTV camera networks in small mountain towns. The Chief Minister added that the department should focus on modernisation considering the need of the times.

