Dehradun, Forest fires across Uttarakhand have affected 144.22 hectares of land in 226 separate incidents reported between February 15 and April 27, sparking widespread concern among the state's hospitality sector ahead of the peak summer season. Uttarakhand: Forest fires affect 144 hectares since Feb; hoteliers fear losses ahead of peak season

The Garhwal region emerged as the worst-affected area, accounting for 177 incidents and 110.52 hectares of damaged forest land, according to official data.

The Kumaon region recorded 28 incidents affecting 21.15 hectares, while wildlife zones reported 21 incidents spanning 12.55 hectares.

The rising frequency of fires has triggered anxiety in the tourism industry. Stakeholders in key circuits, including Kausani, Almora, and Nainital, reported that increasing heat and smoke-induced low visibility can influence travel decisions.

"Our main season begins in the first week of May and continues till the end of June. When tourists learn about low visibility and heat caused by forest fires, they avoid visiting," Balwant Negi, president of the Kausani Hotels Association, told PTI.

Negi noted that Kausani and Baijnath Dham in Bageshwar district, which see a combined daily footfall of 1,200 tourists, are on edge after fires broke out last week near the Anashakti Ashram area. The district houses approximately 150 establishments, including 50 homestays.

Among the various forest divisions, Badrinath reported the highest frequency of fires with 57 incidents damaging 19.54 hectares. Rudraprayag followed with 31 incidents covering 21.82 hectares, the largest area affected within a single division.

In Almora, where occupancy typically hits 90 per cent during the peak season, the current occupancy stands at just 40 per cent.

"The main issues are heat and pollution. We host 5,000 to 7,000 people daily from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Gujarat during peak months. These fire incidents are a major concern," Arun Verma, President of the Almora Hotels Association, said while speaking to PTI.

Digvijay Singh, Chairman of the Nainital Hotels and Restaurant Association, stated that fires are becoming more visible, causing a rise in local temperatures and panic among visitors.

The association's secretary, Ved Sah, emphasised the need for preventive measures such as fire lines and the deployment of trained firefighting staff.

The Uttarakhand High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the issue in 2021, continues to monitor the state's preparedness. In December 2025, the court requested environmentalist Professor Ajay Rawat to assist in formulating prevention strategies.

Nodal Officer Sushant Patnaik said the department is on high alert. "We are keeping a watch on fire incidents and ensuring they do not spread. Our staff are being provided with necessary safety gear," Patnaik added.

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