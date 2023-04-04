Uttarakhand to ensure strict Covid protocol during Char Dham Yatra: Health min

The Uttarakhand government has given instructions to the state’s health officials to strictly implement Covid-19 guidelines and increase Covid testing during the upcoming Char Dham Yatra, which is scheduled to begin on April 22. The number of Covid positive cases has risen to 47 in the past two days in Uttarakhand. (Representative Image/(Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

“The figures of Covid infection are increasing rapidly in many states of the country, and to address the issue, the state government has decided to strictly implement the Covid guidelines released by the Government of India and expedite Covid testing and vaccination drive in the state,” health minister Dhan Singh Rawat said.

“Char Dham Yatra is also going to start in the state from April 22, in which lakhs of pilgrims from all over the country will reach Char Dham shrines and to curb the spread of the Covid infection necessary instructions have been given to the departmental officers to provide health facilities to the pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra routes and DG health has been instructed to take stock of the arrangements by conducting an on-site inspection of all medical units and temporary medical relief points set up on the Char Dham Yatra routes,” he added.

Apart from this, the officials have been instructed to ensure the deployment of specialist doctors, and paramedical staff on the Char Dham Yatra routes by April 15.

The health minister said that if needed, vaccination camps will be set up at public places including bus stands, railway stations and airports so that no person is infected with the Covid disease.

According to the health bulletin released by the Uttarakhand state Covid control room, 24 people tested positive on April 1 and there were 37 active cases in the state. The number of positive cases has risen to 47 in the past two days, causing a great deal of concern among health officials.

Of 550 samples tested on Monday, 30 were found to be Covid positive. Since January 1, the total number of Covid infections has increased to 314 in the state.