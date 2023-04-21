Uttarakhand govt rolls back decision to cap pilgrim numbers for Char Dham yatra

The Uttarakhand government on Friday rolled back its decision to put a daily cap on the number of pilgrims for the upcoming Char Dham yatra beginning Saturday with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams.

CM Dhami welcoming pilgrims by garlanding them and flagging off the pilgrim buses at Risikesh. (HT Photo)

The portals of Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham will open on April 25 and April 27 respectively.

According to the order issued by the state government, the decision to roll back the daily cap on pilgrim numbers was taken at the direction of state chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The CM has also issued directions that online and offline registration of pilgrims will continue as earlier, for keeping track of pilgrim numbers and crowd management.

Earlier, the state government had put a cap on daily pilgrim numbers for Char Dham shrines.

For the Yamunotri shrine, the daily limit was 5,500 pilgrims, for Gangotri 9,000, for Badrinath 15,000 and for Kedarnath shrine 18,000.

Earlier in the day, Dhami welcomed the pilgrims by garlanding them and flagging off the pilgrim buses at Risikesh.

He said, “State government is committed to ensuring that every devotee coming to Char Dham shrines, has darshan. It will be our endeavour that every devotee who returns to his home after the completion of the yatra, should take with him the golden memories of the time spent in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand”.

The CM said that the grand reconstruction work of Kedarnath is being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From this year the devotees will also see the work being undertaken under master plan in Badrinath Dham”.

Dhami said the state government is making efforts to provide all possible facilities to the devotees so that when they come for the yatra, they make up their mind to visit Uttarakhand again in the future so that the state’s tourism industry can get a boost.

