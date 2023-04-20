Char Dham Yatra: Mock drill conducted as CM Dhami takes stock of preparedness

A tabletop discussion and mock drill on Char Dham routes was conducted at the state emergency operation center with regard to disaster preparedness and coordination between different departments, officials said. The mock exercise was organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). (HT photo)

The mock exercise organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was attended by chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who virtually observed the mock exercise being carried out.

The chief minister said that all preparations have been made by the state government for the convenience of the devotees.

Also Read:Uttarakhand govt issues health advisory ahead of Char Dham pilgrimage

“Mock exercises have been done before the commencement of the yatra from the point of view of disaster management on the Char Dham Yatra routes. This will also increase coordination between various institutions of the central and state government with regard to disaster management. To ensure a smooth and safe Char Dham Yatra, we are also regularly reviewing the arrangements.

The CM also sought information from the district magistrates (DMs) of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi, where the Char Dham shrines are located about the yatra preparations.

The CM directed the DMs to ensure that all necessary arrangements are completed before the start of the yatra.