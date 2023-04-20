Uttarakhand govt issues health advisory ahead of Char Dham pilgrimage

The Uttarakhand government has issued an advisory for Char Dham pilgrims underlining the importance of medical and trek preparedness for the pilgrimage to high-altitude religious sites over 2700 metres above sea level in the Himalayas. The advisory asked pilgrims to plan frequent breaks. (HT)

The advisory said extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure, and oxygen content can affect the pilgrims while asking them to follow guidelines for a safe pilgrimage.

It asked pilgrims to focus on prevention to keep themselves safe. “High altitude can cause medical issues...pilgrims have been advised to plan their trip for at least seven days, allowing time to acclimatize,” said the advisory issued on Wednesday.

It advised pilgrims to plan frequent breaks of at least 5-10 minutes every one hour of the trek or every two hours of automobile journey to Char Dham sites. “If pilgrims are above 55 or have a history of heart disease, asthma, hypertension, or diabetes, they should get a health check-up to ensure fitness for the trip.”

Pilgrims with heart diseases, asthma, hypertension, and diabetes have been advised to carry all medication and testing devices. They have also been advised to check the weather reports before their travel and ensure they have sufficient warm clothes.

The advisory asked pilgrims not to undertake the pilgrimage if their doctors advise against it. It asked them not to have alcohol, caffeinated drinks, sleeping pills, and strong painkillers during the yatra. “...have at least 2 litres of fluid and plenty of nutritious diet throughout the yatra.”