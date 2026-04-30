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Uttarakhand: Man held for murder, dumping body in Alaknanda river over money dispute

Police recovered a body on March 10 near Chandika Mata temple by the Alaknanda river in the Langasu area, with the hands and legs tied with plastic rope.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 09:19 pm IST
By Amit Bathla, Dehradun
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A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a man and dumping his body in Uttarakhand’s Alaknanda River.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly murdering a man

Police recovered a body on March 10 near Chandika Mata temple by the Alaknanda river in the Langasu area, with the hands and legs tied with plastic rope, and later identified him as Sooraj Purohit with the help of a tattoo, Chamoli superintendent of police Surjit Singh Panwar said.

The suspect, Narendra Singh Topal, a resident of Chamoli and a kshetra panchayat member from Sartoli, had allegedly borrowed 10,000 from Purohit.

Police officers said that Topal cited repeated public arguments and humiliation over the unpaid debt as the reason behind the murder.

SP Panwar said that with no documents found, the body remained unidentified for 72 hours and was later cremated as per procedure.

“A tattoo reading Sooraj Purohit on the right hand was the only initial clue. The victim’s wife, Manju Devi, identified him on March 23 through images circulated on social media,” SP Panwar said.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Man held for murder, dumping body in Alaknanda river over money dispute
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Uttarakhand: Man held for murder, dumping body in Alaknanda river over money dispute
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