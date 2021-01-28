IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death

A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his nine-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Representational image.

A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his nine-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Tuesday, said a police officer. “We have arrested the 20-year-old for committing the alleged crime,” said Madan Lal, the officer in charge of the local police station.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. “The boy sustained severe injuries and when his parents came to rescue him, the accused fled,” said Lal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP