Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death

A 20-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his nine-year-old cousin to death with a cricket bat in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar district on Tuesday, said a police officer. “We have arrested the 20-year-old for committing the alleged crime,” said Madan Lal, the officer in charge of the local police station.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. “The boy sustained severe injuries and when his parents came to rescue him, the accused fled,” said Lal.