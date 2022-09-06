Uttarakhand: Panel submits recommendations to amend land laws to CM Dhami

The committee constituted for land laws in Uttarakhand has submitted its report to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 23 recommendations. Dhami had set up the high-level committee in August to make recommendations for striking a balance between the requirement of land for industrial development projects in the state and the preservation of land that is currently available in Uttarakhand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chairman of the committee and other top officials called on the chief minister on Monday. Dhami said the government would soon thoroughly examine the committee's report, take its recommendations into account for the benefit of the state and the public, and amend the land law accordingly.

Also Read | Declare elephant corridors in Corbett as ‘eco-sensitive zones’: Uttarakhand HC

"Considering the recommendations of the committee in the larger public interest and state interest, the state government will amend the land law," Dhami said.

He further said “It gave me the report. They have given various recommendations. We are not stopping anyone from coming here, we are not stopping investors either but the land of Uttarakhand should not be misused. Several complaints of misuse came to us in the past few days”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For a long time, discussions have been held on the land law. When I started working as the CM, several people who have worked for Uttarakhand for a long time, told me that some amendments be made to the law. We had constituted a committee for the same," he said.

The chief minister added that while they don't want to deter investors, they do need to address the misuse of lands, thus the committee's proposals will be looked into.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail