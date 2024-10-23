Uttarakhand: Police arrest vehicle theft gang members after encounter in Dehradun

The Dehradun police on Tuesday arrested a 23-year-old criminal after an encounter in Premnagar area. The accused, identified as Anubhav Tripathi (23), is a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh and a member of an interstate vehicle theft gang. The accused in police custody. (Sourced photo)

Tripathi sustained a bullet injury, and the police recovered a 315-bore countrymade pistol from him.

“During preliminary interrogation, it came out that Tripathi is a member of an interstate vehicle theft gang. He had also previously gone to jail in a theft case in Lucknow. We are gathering further information about his criminal history. The accused said that he and other members of the gang had come to Dehradun for a big job,” senior superintendent of police Ajai Singh said.

“We received information about his presence near Premnagar tea estate. When our team reached the spot, he opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police too opened fire, during which he sustained a bullet injury in the right leg. We also recovered a countrymade pistol from him,” the SSP said.

Earlier, two accused involved in a firing incident at a SIIDCUL factory in Haridwar were arrested on September 27; five people were injured.

On September 26, a man wanted for jewellery theft was nabbed after a gunfight with the police in Udham Singh Nagar district. He was arrested from Kunda area of Kashipur while trying to flee to Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.