Seven fake websites offering Char Dham chopper ride shut down: Police

ByHT Correspondent
May 05, 2023 06:20 PM IST

The booking for helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra began on April 8 earlier this month through IRCTC’s website

The special task force (STF) of Uttarakhand police shut down seven additional fake websites offering helicopter ride booking for the ongoing Char Dham yatra, a police official said.

This takes the number of such websites blocked to 15, the official said.

Last month, the STF had shut down eight websites.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal said, “We have so far shut 15 fake websites offering Char Dham chopper service. We are running a campaign to sanitise the pilgrims on how to book helicopter service for Char Dham yatra. We have requested people to share information about fake heli websites, mobile numbers and links with us. We have also issued two numbers on which details can be shared with screenshots.”

Ahead of the Char Dham yatra, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had issued instructions to the DGP to take strict action against fraudsters who dupe pilgrims on the pretext of helicopter booking for Char Dham yatra.

Last year, the cyber police station received many complaints on helicopter booking fraud for Char Dham yatra, officials said.

The booking for helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra began on April 8 earlier this month through IRCTC’s website.

