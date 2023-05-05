Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham resumes as weather improves

Mussoorie: The yatra was suspended following glacier breakage, continuous snowfall and bad weather (File Photo)

Kedarnath Dham yatra which was suspended due to glacier breakage ahead of the shrine in Rudraprayag district resumed on Friday, people familiar with the matter said. Mules, horses, and dandy operations however remained suspended, they said.

The yatra was suspended following glacier breakage, continuous snowfall and bad weather.

On Friday, the district administration permitted over 4,000 pilgrims who were stuck at Sonprayag for the past two days to move towards the shrine, said officials from Rudraprayag district disaster management.

NS Rajwar, district disaster management authority officer said, “The yatra was suspended due to the fresh glacier breakage at around 2 pm at Bhairav and Kuber glaciers on Thursday but the teams from state disaster response force, public works department, and district disaster management under the direction of district magistrate were able to clear the snow and restore the movement for the pilgrims on foot.”

However, the yatra still remains suspended for mules, horses, and dandy operators as there is still a risk of glacial breakage in the area, said NS Rajwar.

“The work to open the route was going on continuously in which the teams from State and national disaster response forces, police, and disaster management have been deployed on both sides of the glaciers and assisting the pilgrimage to cross over safely to avoid any untoward incident”, added Rajwar.

Mayur Dixit, district magistrate, Rudraprayag, appreciated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and other teams engaged in snow clearance work and helping the pilgrims on the Kedarnath trek route amid difficult weather conditions.

He said he has asked the forces deployed near the two glaciers to ensure special care and safety of all pilgrims. “I have also directed that they should not allow the crowd to gather at both the glacier points and make the passengers cross the glacier in line swiftly”, he said.

The portals of Kedarnath Dham were opened on April 25 and since then the area has experienced several spells of rain and snow regularly.

Meanwhile, the road on Badrinath highway in Chamoli district that was closed for traffic due to heavy landslides and boulder falls near Helang on Thursday evening was reopened after clearing of the debris by the district disaster management authority early morning on Friday.

More than 5,000 thousand pilgrims were left stranded at Badrinath Highway in Chamoli district when the road was blocked due to a boulder fall and landslide near Helang that occurred at around 8 pm on Thursday.

According to Indian Metrological Department (IMD) Dehradun Centre, Uttarakhand reported 4.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours between 8.30 am Thursday and 8.30 am Friday with a departure of 170% from the average.

Pithoragarh district recorded the highest 9.2 mm of rain with a departure of 358 per cent followed by Uttarkashi district which recorded 9.5 mm of rain with a departure of 375 per cent and Chamoli district recorded 6.3 mm of rain with a departure of 805 per cent.

IMD has forecast very light to light rain, and thunderstorms at isolated places in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand. While dry weather is likely to prevail in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand. IMD has sounded a yellow alert for May 7 with a forecast of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail in isolated places in the hills of the state.