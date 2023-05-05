Displaced families in Joshimath can stay in hotels till May end: Officials

The Uttarakhand government said families rendered homeless due to land subsidence in Joshimath will not be asked to vacate from hotels or temporary camps until May 31, a senior government official said At least 995 members of 296 families have been living in various relief camps under Joshimath Nagar Palika Parishad. (AP photo)

According to the official, the state government extended the deadline from April 30 to May 31 on a proposal forwarded by the Chamoli district administration.

Ranjit Kumar Sinha, secretary, disaster management, confirmed the development saying the proposal has been accepted.

He said, “We have accepted the proposal sent by the local administration to allow the displaced families to continue to put in hotels until May 31.”

Sinha said they were working on plans to shift them to a suitable place once the deadline ends.

Earlier, the hotel owners had given an ultimatum to affected families to vacate their properties in view of the forthcoming yatra season for Char Dham yatra.

According to the Chamoli district administration, at least 995 members of 296 families have been living in various relief camps under Joshimath Nagar Palika Parishad, at relatives’ places and on rent.

As many as 868 residential buildings and other structures developed cracks since the first week of January.

Meanwhile, 181 have been put in the unsafe zone.

Recently, a few residents of the town claimed new cracks have appeared in their houses and sought a fresh survey of their residences.

On January 25, eight technical agencies, such as Central Building Research Institute and IIT Roorkee, who conducted studies on the sinking town, submitted their report to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The report is yet to be made public.

In February, the Uttarakhand cabinet approved a policy for compensation and permanent rehabilitation for affected residents during a meeting chaired by chief minister Dhami.

In a statement, the government said the rate of compensation for land will be decided on the basis of survey reports received from the technical institutes.