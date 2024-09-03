Uttarakhand: Prohibitory orders issued in Nandanagar over molestation incident

Prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) were issued in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after fresh violence was reported in the town on Monday over an alleged molestation of a minor girl by a man, official said. An FIR has already been filed against 500 unidentified people for their role in their alleged violence on Monday. (Representative file photo)

The prohibitory orders, issued on Monday evening, will remain in force in Nandanagar town and surrounding 200 metre radius until further orders.

“The use of sound amplifiers and loudspeakers will be prohibited in the town and no person is allowed to carry any type of weapon and explosive material. Not more than five people can gather at any public place. No person can post on social media that can pose a danger to peace in the town”, the order said.

The prohibitory orders issued by Chamoli sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajkumar Pandey stated that vandalism was carried out by anti-social elements on September 1 and 2 in the town.

“There is an atmosphere of tension and fear among people in the town. It is necessary to impose the prohibitory orders to maintain law and order,” it said.

A fresh first information report (FIR) has already been filed against 500 unidentified people for their role in their alleged violence on Monday.

There was communal tension across the town since Sunday when a large group of people attacked shops of a particular community seeking arrest of the accused.

Sunday’s attack on shops of the community members came a day after the police on Saturday filed an FIR based on the complaint of the girl’s father who alleged that the accused had flashed at her outside his shop on August 22.

The accused, who hails from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and runs a barber shop, was arrested from his hometown on Sunday evening.

He was booked under Section 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.