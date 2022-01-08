Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand: Ravindra Jugran quits AAP, rejoins BJP
Uttarakhand: Ravindra Jugran quits AAP, rejoins BJP

  • Jugran said he had served the BJP for 25 years in the past and returning to the party was like homecoming for him.
Ravindra Jugran was a prominent face of the Uttarakhand statehood movement and considered close to former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri. (File image)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 08:15 PM IST
PTI | , Dehradun

AAP leader Ravindra Jugran on Saturday quit the party and rejoined the ruling BJP, saying it was like homecoming for him.

Welcoming Jugran back into the party fold, Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik said the party will benefit from his experience and capabilities in the upcoming Assembly polls.

He was a prominent face of the Uttarakhand statehood movement and considered close to former chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri.

He held the rank of a state minister during Khanduri's chief ministership.

The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced the schedule for the Assembly polls, which will be held on February 14 in the state. 

