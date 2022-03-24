Uttarakhand sets up panel to implement Uniform Civil Code
Uttarakhand on Thursday set up a panel to implement the Uniform Civil Code, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced.
“We have decided to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state. The state cabinet unanimously approved that a committee (of experts) will be constituted at the earliest & it will implemented in the state. This will be the first state to do so,” news agency ANI quoted the chief minister.
Two days before Uttarakhand had gone to polls on February 14, Dhami had announced that a committee would be formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code that would provide common laws to everyone.
“This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens,” Dhami had said on February 12.
With the Bharatiya Janata Party returning to power with 47 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly, the saffron party is going ahead with its poll promise.
The Uniform Civil Code is among the key promises by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the national level. After the abrogation of Article 370 which revoked the special status and the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya underway, the saffron party has displayed its intention to implement the code.
Last year, the Delhi high court had said that the Uniform Civil Code shouldn't remain a mere hope and had expressed regret over conflict in the society over the common laws.
“There is a requirement for such a code that would be “common to all” and enable uniform principles being applied in respect of aspects such as marriage, divorce, succession, etc so that settled principles, safeguards and procedures can be laid down,” a single judge bench of justice Pratibha Singh had said.
