Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand as soon as BJP forms government: Pushkar Singh Dhami

Two days before Uttarakhand goes to the polls, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said as soon as the BJP forms the government in the poll-bound state, a committee will be formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code in the state to provide the same laws for everyone regarding marriage, divorce, property, inheritance etc. "This Uniform Civil Code will be a step towards realising the dreams of those who framed our Constitution and solidify the spirit of the Constitution. This will also be an impactful step towards Article 44 that provides for UCC for all citizens," the chief minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Full coverage of Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022

The promise of the Uniform Civil Code comes amid the raging hijab row in Karnataka. On Friday, Union minister Giriraj Singh said UCC is the need of the hour and it should be discussed in Parliament and in society. "There are some vote ke saudagar (votes dealers) who for their political benefits are supporting such illogical demands of wearing Hijab in school. Such people are playing with the lives of innocent girls for votes. I feel Uniform Civil Code is need of the hour and it should be discussed from the streets to Parliament," Giriraj Singh said.

The Uttarakhand CM's promise was welcomed by BJP leaders. Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, "Uttarakhand CM announces BJP’s decision to implement Uniform Civil Code in Devbhoomi after elections. Uttarakhand will be the second such state after BJP ruled Goa to do so. On the one hand, Harish Rawat promised Muslim University while the BJP speaks of equality and empowerment."

"The need for Uniform Civil Code has been long felt to protect the diversity & unique culture of Uttarakhand. Thank you Sri @pushkardhami Ji for your commitment to protect the Uttarakhandi identity," Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweeted.

PM Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Uttarakhand's Rudrapur. The state will go to the polls in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.