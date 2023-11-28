Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: PM Modi speaks with CM Dhami; 5 metres of drilling left

Prime Minister spoke with Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone on Tuesday enquiring about the rescue operations at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. PM Modi also asked about the entire steps taken for the safety of the trapped workers. (HT Photo)

Dhami informed PM Modi that 52 metres of pipe has been pushed so far into the tunnel and if rescuers face no obstruction, all the workers will be evacuated soon.

The team working to rescue the workers trapped inside the tunnel remain only about 5 metres away with the breakthrough likely to happen at 57 metres, said Dhami.

After the American-made auger drilling machine failed to work after breaking down on Friday, the rescuers roped in rat miners, who started manual drilling using hand tools around 7pm on Monday.

Officials aware of the matter said that PM Modi asked about the well-being of the workers trapped in the tunnel from the chief minister.

PM Modi also asked about the entire steps taken for the safety of the trapped workers, adding that care should be taken of their family members too.

“If there is no obstruction, all the workers will be evacuated soon. The health of all the workers trapped inside is safe. Workers, engineers and expert officers engaged in relief and rescue work are making every possible effort to take out the trapped workers as soon as possible”, he said.

CM Dhami added that quality food is being sent regularly to all the workers inside.

“All the workers are also in constant communication with doctors and psychiatrists. Continuous talks are also being held with the families of the workers. In addition to the communication setup established by SDRF, telephonic communication setup has also been established by BSNL”, he said.

The CM said that after the evacuation of the stranded workers, all preparations have been completed for the next phase.

“SDRF and NDRF are deployed on the spot. The doctor’s team is also present on the spot. All officers are on alert mode”, he said.