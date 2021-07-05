CM Dhami's 1st cabinet meeting focusses on employment, 6 resolutions passed

The first cabinet meeting of the newly appointed Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s government took major decisions on providing employment to the youth of the state months ahead of the next assembly elections to be held in 2022, as per the details of the meeting shared by cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal on Monday afternoon.

The decisions included recruitment in about 22,000 vacancies in various government departments in the next six months and increasing the monthly remuneration of guest teachers in schools from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000.

“Under the leadership of CM Dhami, the government took many important decisions related to providing employment. The most important one was the decision to make recruitments on a total of about 22,000 vacancies as soon as possible, within next six months,” said Uniyal, adding that “the government would soon hold a meeting with the officials of Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission on the same.”

The cabinet meeting was held on Sunday evening after the swearing-in ceremony in which Dhami, along with 11 other ministers, took oath in the Governor House.

Uniyal, while sharing the details on other decisions regarding employment, said, “the government also decided to increase the monthly remuneration of about 3,000 guest teachers from ₹15000 to ₹25000.”

“Also, the services of the contractual employees, which were stopped in 2018, would be resumed soon. The number of such employees is about 200. Similarly, the cabinet also decided to form a committee to discuss the grade pay issue of police personnel and a sub-committee to look into the demands raised by UPNL workers to find a solution soon,” he said.

The minister also informed that the government has also decided to turn the defunct district employment exchange offices in each district into outsourcing agencies to provide employment opportunities to the youth of their respective districts on an outsourcing basis.

“Considering the ongoing pandemic, there would be a concession in the age limit of one year for the applicants in the vacancies,” said Uniyal.

Earlier, during the cabinet briefing, Uniyal said that the Dhami government also passed six resolutions to express their commitment towards the people of Uttarakhand.

“Those six resolutions include a corruption-free government, providing better employment and livelihood opportunities to youth, Dalit empowerment, effective management of Covid-19 pandemic, proper implementation of public welfare programmes and women empowerment,” said Uniyal.

The Opposition Congress, however, termed the government decisions as “mere gimmick before the elections.”

“After the BJP’s latest political drama, it is clear that they don’t care about the people of the state which gave them a thumping majority. Now, with these hollow promises of recruitments months before the next elections, they are again trying to befool the people. However, they are now fully aware of their tactics and would teach them a lesson in 2022 elections,” said party state spokesperson, Garima Dasauni.