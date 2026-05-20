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Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered

Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:57 pm IST
PTI |
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Dehradun, A woman admitted to a private hospital in Dehradun died and 10 other patients were injured after a fire broke out at the facility on Wednesday, police said.

Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered

The police said three police personnel involved in the rescue operations also had to be hospitalized due to suffocation and breathing difficulties; meanwhile, taking cognizance of the incident, the Uttarakhand government has ordered an inspection of all private hospitals in the state.

The incident occurred in the Intensive Care Unit of Panacea Hospital, located on Haridwar Road here, where a fire erupted following an explosion caused by a short circuit in an air conditioner.

Upon receiving the information, police personnel and fire tenders rushed to the scene and, after a strenuous effort, successfully evacuated the patients admitted to the ICU.

However, several patients sustained injuries during the incident, and their condition worsened due to oxygen deprivation caused by the gas and smoke. Subsequently, they were shifted to various nearby hospitals.

He added that preliminary assessments suggest the fire was caused by a short circuit; however, a detailed investigation into the exact causes of the incident is currently underway.

State Health Minister Subodh Uniyal also visited the hospital to inspect the site of the incident. Uniyal stated that he has ordered the Chief Medical Officer of Dehradun to inspect all private hospitals to ascertain whether safety and other standards are being adhered to.

Uniyal further added that a magisterial inquiry into the matter has also been ordered.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Dehradun / Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered
Home / Cities / Dehradun / Woman patient dies, 10 injured in Dehradun hospital fire; probe ordered
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