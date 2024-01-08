Young artists of Uttarakhand will serve as inspiration for the coming generation: CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 8 (ANI): Young artists of Uttarakhand met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's residence on Sunday. HT Image

While inspiring the youth to take forward their skills, the Chief Minister said that "arts and skills are abundant in our state, and we value arts and skills and are ready to take forward the skilled youth."

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He expressed hope to the young artists and folk singers that "the young artists of Uttarakhand will serve as inspiration for the coming generation."

Young artists that met CM Dhami include folk singers Haru Joshi and Neeraj Chufal, along with comedians Saurabh Singh and Vittu Manmagai, Ashutosh Kumar, Devendra Singh Kholia and Gaurav Rana from the cinema world.

On the same day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun.

During the meeting, strategic points are likely to be discussed to win all five seats in the general elections with 75 per cent votes. In the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami, State President Mahendra Bhatt, National Vice President of the party Laxmikant Vajpayee, party in-charge Dushyant Gautam, and former Chief Ministers and MPs were present.

Earlier on Saturday, the BJP held a meeting of all its party morchas to review the work they have carried out recently and was instructed by the senior leadership to ensure that efforts be made to reach out to the public.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of BL Santosh, BJP General Secretary. Presidents of all BJP morchas, morcha in-charge, senior officials, etc. were present in the meeting.

Also, a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party general secretaries will be held on January 9 here as part of preparations for Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by party chief JP Nadda. As the battle for 2024 begins, the BJP undeniably maintains the upper hand. After securing victories in three crucial Hindi heartland states--Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--it is said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its position to face the INDIA bloc in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held this year and are likely to be between the Modi government's NDA alliance and the INDIA bloc. (ANI)