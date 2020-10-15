e-paper
Home / Cities / Delayed by lockdown, work on Kharar-Mullanpur road finally begins in Mohali

Delayed by lockdown, work on Kharar-Mullanpur road finally begins in Mohali

The new road will help commuters avoid journeying through Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 01:00 IST
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Construction of the road from Kharar to Mullanpur underway at New Sunny Enclave in Mohali on Wednesday.
Delayed by around four months, the construction of the new eight-kilometre road connecting Mullanpur in New Chandigarh to Kharar on the National Highway 21 has finally kicked off.

Earlier, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had set April 15 as the date to start the work, but due to the nationwide lockdown, it was delayed. Punjab cabinet minister Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria will likely lay the foundation stone of the project on October 20.

The new road will help commuters avoid journeying through Chandigarh or Kurali while travelling between Kharar and Mullanpur.

The road is also aimed at reducing traffic in Chandigarh and Mohali by serving as a ring road to connect Kharar with Zirakpur. It will also connect to the Kurali road that leads to Rupnagar and Morinda.

GMADA has already acquired around 120 acre land for the project in Sunny Enclave, Daun village and Mundi Kharar. The ₹130-crore 200-foot wide road, which will run from New Sunny Enclave (near KFC) to Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, near the cricket stadium, is scheduled to be completed in 18 months by March 2022.

GMADA chief engineer Davinder Singh said, “The project was delayed due to the lockdown. The agency, Rajinder Infrastructures Private Limited, which has been allotted the project, has already begun work. Though the project will be completed in 18 months, the agency has assured to complete it by December 2021.”

Meanwhile, the 18-km long stretch connecting Kharar to Zirakpur was completed four years ago.

