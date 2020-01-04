Delhi: BJP outreach drive to ‘educate’ rural villages about CAA

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020

New Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, as part of the party’s outreach drive, organised a meet of sarpanchs (village heads) of 70 rural villages located on the outskirts of the city to explain the Citizenship Amendment Act.

During Saturday’s meet, the BJP blamed the Congress and the AAP for creating a state of confusion in Delhi. The meeting was addressed by BJP’s national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the party is hoping to consolidate its vote bank in rural areas.

While explaining what CAA is to the village heads, Yadav asked them to educate people in their respective villages on what CAA was and how it was not anti-Muslims. “The Central government has made it clear that the Citizenship Amendment Act is not going to be revoked. The Citizenship Amendment Law does not threaten the citizenship of any Muslim. This law is to give citizenship to persecuted people on religious grounds. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are creating a state of fear,” Yadav said.

Ahead of assembly elections, the BJP is hoping to garner support of rural areas in Delhi. Bidhuri said, “We have told them about CAA. We have told them about the schemes launched by the Centre and how they can benefit.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and former BJP Delhi president Vijay Goel on Saturday sat on a dharna along with hundreds of volunteers at Ajmeri Gate against violence spread by Congress and Aam Aadmi Party during the anti-CAA protests. Goel said, “The Congress and the AAP are misleading thee people. Opposition parties are inciting violence in view of upcoming Delhi elections.”

The Congress hit back and blamed the BJP for the violence. Subhash Chopra, Delhi Congress chief, said, “Our party has done peaceful protest against CAA both inside and outside the Parliament. They (BJP) is blaming us, whereas they themselves are to be blamed for it.”

The Aam Aadmi Party did not respond to requests for comment.