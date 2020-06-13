Delhi: Cash collection agent shot at, robbed of ₹2.5 lakh

cities

New Delhi: A 35-year-old cash collection agent was shot at and robbed of ₹2.5 lakh by motorcycle-borne assailants in north Delhi’s Wazirabad on Friday afternoon. The agent suffered the bullet wound in his arm and was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his wound, the police said.

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Monika Bhardwaj said that the victim, Rakesh Mishra, was returning after collecting payments in the Chandni Chowk area for his employers when the robbers waylaid him and tried to rob him.

“Mishra resisted, after which the assailants fired a bullet at him, which hit his arm. The robbers then fled with his bag containing around ₹2.5 lakh. A case has been registered and teams are working on it,” said DCP Bhardwaj.

Police said that Mishra works for a factory owner in Bawana and lives with his family in Budh Vihar near Rohini. On Friday morning, he left home on his scooter to collect payments from different clients.

He collected money from Chandni Chowk and was riding towards Bawana factory around 2.30pm. The incident took place near the Gandhi Vihar traffic signal, when two men on a motorcycle intercepted his scooter, forcing him to stop.

“One of them tried to snatch his bag and fired a bullet in the air to scare Mishra. When the victim refused to have over the bag, the robber fired a bullet at him, took his bag and fled,” said a police officer associated with the case, requesting anonymity.

The police are now scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime scene and of the probable routes the suspects took to follow Mishra and to flee.

