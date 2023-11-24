Delhi DDA flat scheme registration begins today: Check price, location, how to apply

The Delhi District Authority (DDA) has opened the registration portal for the allotment scheme of flats in the national capital on Friday, November 24. This commences the registration for the allotment of 32,000 newly constructed flats in Delhi under the Festival Housing Scheme 2023. DDA will commence the registration process for flat scheme today, November 24. (HT photo)

Out of 32,000 houses, a total of 27,000 DDA flats will be allotted to EWS and LIG category households. The houses are distributed across localities of Dwarka, Narela and Lok Nayak Puram in the national capital.

The DDA flats will be sold through an e-auction method in a first come first serve basis. There will be a minute registration fee for all the applicants, and they will get a chance to manually inspect the flat after the allotment.

DDA flat scheme 2023: Location of apartments

The newly constructed DDA flats are located in three prime localities in the national capital - Dwarka in southwest Delhi, Lok Nayak Puram in west Delhi, and Narela in northwest Delhi.

Six categories have been allotted for the distribution of the flats, according to the price range. The 32,000 new apartments have been split into the categories - Penthouse, super high-income group, high-income group, middle-income group, low-income group, EWS.

DDA flat scheme 2023: How to register

The registration for the scheme is to be done online, by downloading and filling the application form on DDA's official website - dda.gov.in. The applicant will have to give their Aadhaar card and other documents at the time of registration.

DDA flat scheme 2023: Price of the flats

Category DDA flat price Penthouse ₹ 5 crore Super high income group ₹ 2.5 crore High income group ₹ 1.4 crore Middle income group ₹ 1 crore Low income group ₹ 23 lakhs EWS ₹ 11.5 lakhs

LIG and EWS flats will be located in Narela to make sure that there are enough occupants on the block so that providing common facilities is not an issue for DDA. Further, the 1100 luxury flats (including penthouses) will be located in Sector 19B Dwarka, overlooking DDA's golf course.