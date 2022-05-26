Delhi: Evening driving tests at 3 tracks in city
- The move comes after the Delhi transport department received feedback that the day timings were forcing people to either take a leave of absence from work or plan the test only on the weekends.
People in Delhi can now take driving tests for permanent licences in the evening at three automated test tracks, the state transport department said on Wednesday.
The move comes after the Delhi transport department received feedback that the day timings were forcing people to either take a leave of absence from work or plan the test only on the weekends.
For now, the evening driving test facility will be available at the automated driving test tracks (ADTTs) in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. The night driving test will be held in slots between 5pm and 7pm and 45 appointments will be available daily at each of the three tracks.
Gradually, the facility will be extended to all 12 automated driving test tracks in Delhi and then 3,000 appointment slots will be available a day (both day and evening slots). Currently, 135 tests are being scheduled a day at these three automatic driving test tracks.
Also Read | Training centres in Delhi may soon also issue driving licences
HT, on October 18 last year, was the first to report about the Delhi government’s plan to extend the operational hours for driving tests in the city till late evening. It had also announced that driving tests will be conducted on all seven days a week, instead of five, which used to be the practice until then.
“We conducted a successful pilot from the beginning of May and there were some very happy drivers who could save their valuable working hours because of the evening test facility. We’ve already conducted more than 2,500 driving tests in the evening/night shift since May 1,” said transport minister Kailash Gehlot.
“We are constantly monitoring the evening shift and making enhancements such as changes in lighting, camera resolutions, etc., to ensure maximum efficiency. The night testing facility is as good as the daytime one. We’re also adding eight new ADTTs at educational institutions. It is in the tendering stage and will be a major step in decreasing waiting time for taking a test,” he said.
In the pilot that was conducted at the three centres between April 30 and May 24, a total of 2,565 slots were booked at the ADTTs in Shakurbasti, Mayur Vihar and Vishwas Nagar. Of these, 855 tests were conducted in Shakurbasti, and 243 them were in the evening shift, the transport department officials said. Of them, 129 people passed the test while 126 people will have to retake the test.
Similarly, in Mayur Vihar, 855 people booked slots for the driving tests. Of them, 424 appeared for the test and 23 cleared the automatic test, while 192 failed.
A total of 855 people booked slots for the driving test in Vishwas Nagar and 266 appeared for the test. Of them, 149 passed the automatic driving test, while 117 people failed it.
-
Police collect files of former Punjab minister
A police team, after procuring call details of Dr Vijay Singla, also questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator, who, along with his officer on special duty (OSD) Pardeep Kumar, is in police remand till May 27, a senior officer said, requesting anonymity. “Singla was also cross-questioned in front of his OSD,” the officer added.
-
24 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity
After a nearly three-fold spike between Monday and Tuesday, tricity's daily Covid-19 cases recorded a slight dip on Wednesday. Compared to 12 cases on Monday that spiked to 33 a day later, the tricity logged 24 infections on Wednesday. Chandigarh reported 13 cases, same as the day before, while in Mohali and Panchkula, the cases dropped from 10 to seven and four, respectively.
-
E-commerce firm, retailer fined for delivering fake branded belt
Delivering a fake branded belt has cost online marketplace Snapdeal and a retailer, Amicraft Lifestyle Pvt Ltd, dear. Penalising the two firms, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed them to refund ₹361, the cost of the belt, and pay ₹5,000 as compensation for causing agony and harassment, and litigation costs. There were bubbles on both sides of the belt and it started cracking after being used just thrice.
-
19-year-old youth ends life in Zirakpur, female friend booked
A day after a 19-year-old youth hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Zirakpur on Tuesday night, police on Wednesday booked his female friend for abetment to suicide. Investigating officer Dharam Singh said both the boy and the girl studied at a private university in Kharar. On Tuesday, he was found hanging in his room by his brother around 11.30 pm.
-
In Chandigarh, ban on protest rallies remains only on paper
UT administration's repeated prohibitory orders, banning protests, rallies, demonstrations and gatherings of five or more people at any place within Chandigarh other than the rally ground in Sector 25, are practically non-existent. While police and administration watch quietly, protesters in the city, mainly employee unions and political parties, continue to hold protests outside their departments and in Sector 17, where most public offices are located.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics