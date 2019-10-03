e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 03, 2019

Delhi govt officials to write RTI test, high-scorers to get cash prizes 

cities Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:25 IST
Abhishek Dey
Abhishek Dey
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi

The Delhi government is all set to assess its own employees’s knowledge about the Right to Information Act, senior government officials said on Thursday.

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, one of the leaders of the Right to Information (RTI) movement, had received the Magsaysay award in 2006 for his contribution to bringing in the law which empowers citizens to seek information about government’s programmes and the progress of their applications to avail various welfare schemes. The Right to Information Act was passed in 2005.

For the assessment, the Delhi government has designed a test which will have a mix of multiple choice and subjective questions. There will be 100 questions to be answered within 90 minutes, senior officials said.

Delhi government had organised similar tests in 2010 and 2015.

All department heads were on September 30 directed to inform officers about the assessment but the test could not be made mandatory without an official notification, said a senior official adding, “All senior officers have been asked to encourage their subordinates to take the test. It is likely to be organised next week.”

The objective of the test is to assess knowledge of employees on RTI “gained in their day-to-day working” in their respectively departments, said a circular issued in connection with the test on September 30. HT has seen the circular.

The test is open for employees of all ranks – from top bureaucrats to officers in the lowest rung, officials said.

The government in its circular has also announced cash awards for employees who secure above 50% in the test - Rs 1,800 for those securing 80% or above, Rs 1,000 for those securing between 70% and 79%, Rs 800 for those who score between 60% and 69% and Rs 600 for score between 50% and 59%.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 19:25 IST

top news
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
In 2 tweets, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam hints at his exit plan
Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Traffic jams, flight operations hit after heavy rains in Delhi
Oct 03, 2019 21:31 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 03, 2019 21:10 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 03, 2019 17:32 IST
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Manmohan Singh accepts Amarinder Singh invite to travel to Kartarpur Sahib
Oct 03, 2019 18:11 IST
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Blaming Anushka for Kohli’s 0 makes no sense: Sania roots for WAGs on tours
Oct 03, 2019 21:28 IST
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
HDIL’s Wadhawans arrested for alleged fraud in PMC loan scam case
Oct 03, 2019 18:45 IST
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
‘Inventing new ways to humiliate himself,’ Sehwag tweets on Imran Khan
Oct 03, 2019 14:30 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities