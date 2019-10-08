Delhi govt’s good Samaritan scheme saves 3,000 lives

cities

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:23 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi government has said that 3,000 lives were saved during the trial run of the good Samaritan scheme, which was formally launched on Monday. The pilot project of the scheme, which was launched in 2017, honours and rewards those who help accident victims and take them to the hospital.

The scheme, known as ‘Farishte Dilli Ke’, was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday who also urged people to help accident victims and take them to hospitals. The Delhi government also provides free treatment to all victims of accident regardless of he cost of treatment.

“Lives can be saved if the victims are taken to hospitals within one hour of the accident. It is called the golden hour and if an accident victim is taken to a hospital within that time, he has high chances of survival,” Kejriwal said during the launch of the scheme.

Under the scheme, the government provides a reward of ₹2,000 and a certificate to a good samaritan for taking the accident victims to a hospital. “I want every citizen of Delhi to become a farishta (angel). You should pledge to help accident victims, burn victims and acid attack victims and take them to hospitals,” he said.

As per the scheme, the samaritans who help accident victims will also not be liable to any questions from the police. “We read in media reports that Nirbhaya was lying on road for one hour and no one came to her help. If people are admitted in time, their lives can be saved,” Kejriwal said during the launch.

Kejriwal said the life of every citizen is precious. “There is no value for anyone’s life, we will not let any road accident victim in Delhi die due to lack of money. The one who takes the victim to the hospital will be called an ‘Angel’,” he said.

“Earlier, people had inhibitions about taking accident victims to the hospital. On one hand, many hospitals would refuse to provide immediate treatment to the victim causing unease to the samaritan and on the other hand, the police would frame the samaritan for the accident under false charges,” the chief minister said.

Kejriwal also lauded the Delhi Police for supporting this scheme.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said it is important to create awareness about the scheme and asked people to promote it on Facebook.

“Awareness about the scheme is most important things, and I appeal to all of you to share information regarding ‘Farishtey Dilli Ke’ with all your peers so that everybody knows about it,” Jain said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:23 IST