Delhi govt to waive sewer connection charges under new scheme

cities

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:36 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme under which the government will waive off all charges for households that apply for sewer connections till March 31, 2020.

According to government estimates, Kejriwal said, around 2.34 lakh households in Delhi do not have sewer connections despite being located in areas which have sewer network. “The scheme applies to them but people must remember that the applications have to reach us before March 31. The Delhi government will bear all costs for the infrastructure, installation, and development charges of household sewer connections under the scheme,” said the chief minister.

He said, “For areas that do not have sewer network, we have already announced a scheme under which households can get their septic tanks cleaned for free. These schemes will contribute significantly in cleaning the Yamuna river.”

Currently, sewer connection for households require charges that include development cost, connection cost and road-cutting cost. For an average household, these costs together amount to at least Rs 10,000, said Kejriwal in a press conference, refusing to elaborate further on potential expense and the break-up costs involved under each head.

He, however, emphasised on how development cost was reduced from Rs 300 per metre to Rs 100 per metre a few years ago to include more households in Delhi’s sewer network.

The latest scheme has been named the Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana. The budget to be set aside for the scheme will depend on the total number of applicants, said Kejriwal.

The chief minister said he will personally write letters to all such households urging them to apply for sewer connections. “The budget of the project will depend on the number of households that register for the installation of the sewer connection. I will personally write to all the households that do not have the sewer connections, to apply for the connections under this scheme. The Delhi government will also publicise the scheme so that more and more people become aware of it,” he said.

The scheme got the Delhi cabinet’s approval earlier in the day, he said.

(ends)

BOX

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced Mukhyamantri Muft Sewer Connection Yojana

- Delhi government will provide free sewer connections to households in the 787 colonies where sewer lines have been laid.

- Residents who apply under the scheme by 31 March, 2020, can avail the free sewer connection service.

- As per Delhi Jal Board’s data, around 2,34,000 households in Delhi have not installed sewer connections in areas where govt has laid sewer lines

Savings for households:

1. 25 sq meter - Rs 19,350

2. 50 sq meter - Rs 21,850

3. 75 sq meter - Rs 24,350

4. 100 sq meter - Rs 26,850