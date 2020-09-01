Delhi: Man who jumped parole caught twice in 72 hours

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 22:51 IST

New Delhi:

A 25-year-old man who had jumped parole earlier this year found himself twice cornered as he was arrested two times in 72 hours after again committing crimes.

The arrested man, Aakash alias Bawla, was first arrested on August 28 when he was escaping after snatching a mobile phone in Rohini and then again on August 31 -- two days after he fled from police custody while being produced at the court in the Tihar Jail complex in the first case.

Aakash had been involved in nearly a dozen crimes, including murder, robbery and snatching over the years, police said on Tuesday.

Officers from the Rajouri Garden police station, who arrested Aakash for the second time, said he was riding a red scooter when they intercepted him near a drain at Punjabi Bagh around 7 pm on Monday.

“When the man saw the police at a check post, he changed his route. This raised suspicion and our motorcycle patrol team chased him. After some distance, the team brushed their bike against his scooter, causing him to fall. He tried to jump into the drain but was caught,” a senior police officer said, asking not to be named.

According to the officer, the man identified himself as Aakash alias Bawla. Until his arrest, the police did not know he was a habitual criminal and had fled from Tihar Jail just two days ago.

Aakash had a country-made pistol loaded with a bullet, a stolen scooter, and four stolen cellphones with him.

“He was found to be a parole-jumper as well,” said another police officer, requesting anonymity.

During his interrogation, the second officer said, it was found Aakash had his first brush with crime at the age of 17 in the year 2012 when he and his 13 associates allegedly murdered a security guard of a factory during a dacoity bid in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badli. He was apprehended at that time and sent to a correction home for a few months.

“In 2013, Aakash allegedly entered the house of a minor girl in Mangolpuri and injured her father with a sword because he had asked him not to stalk her. Aakash was arrested and jailed for three years,” said the officer.

After being released from jail in 2016, Aakash teamed up with a Sagarpur resident, Sunny, and they committed a series of snatchings and robberies, police said.

During this period, he was arrested at least three times. He last came out jail in March 2020 on a parole of 45 days. He jumped parole and continued his criminal activities, the officer said.

On August 28 this year, Akash and his associate Amit alias Tushar were caught when they were fleeing after snatching a cellphone. The next day, the two were being produced in a court at Tihar Jail when Aakash freed himself from a constable’s custody, scaled a 10-foot boundary wall of the jail and fled in an auto-rickshaw.

Director General (Tihar prisons) Sandeep Goel confirmed the incident. “The person escaped while he was being produced in court at the Tihar jail complex.”