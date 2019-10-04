e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Delhi-Meerut police arrest 3 criminals after encounter

  Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

MEERUT A joint team of Delhi and Meerut police arrested three hardcore criminals after a brief encounter near Pooth village of Transport Nagar in Meerut on Thursday night.

The arrested criminals were identified Saddam and Usmaan of Sathla village in Mawana area of the district and Dilip of Tilaknagar in Delhi.

Saddam and his aide Dilip were at present staying in Delhi and wanted in many cases by Delhi police, who had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Saddam. The Meerut police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on Saddam, Dilip and Usmaan.

Superintendent of police (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said they received a message from Delhi police that three criminals were on their way to Meerut and that they were following them. A team of Transport Nagar police and the crime branch was formed to assist Delhi police in nabbing the criminals.

After some time, a car carrying ‘suspicious people’ was spotted near Pooth village of Transport Nagar area on Thursday night, Singh said.

“When the cops asked them to stop the car, the criminals opened fire on them and in the exchange of fire, three criminals sustained bullet injuries and were arrested. They have been admitted in a hospital for treatment,” Singh added.

Saddam is a hardcore criminal, who used to venture into Delhi after committing crime in Meerut and Bagpath. Police said he committed many crimes after associating himself with the Neeraj Bawana gang of Delhi and his name also figured in planning the escape of hardcore criminal and awardee of Rs 12 lakh Amit Bhoora while he was being transported from Uttarakhand jail.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 14:17 IST

top news
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
At conclave with naval chiefs of 10 countries, NSA Ajit Doval floats an idea
Oct 04, 2019 17:44 IST
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
‘Nationalism not a negative sentiment’: Jaishankar at World Economic Forum
Oct 04, 2019 17:37 IST
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Was a big mistake, says IAF chief on chopper shot down by own missile
Oct 04, 2019 13:19 IST
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
UK’s Labour party MPs push to recall Kashmir resolution that angered India
Oct 04, 2019 17:54 IST
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Pak minister gets angry when asked to name 58 countries backing them on J-k
Oct 04, 2019 14:14 IST
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Jadeja beats Johnson and Akram to register massive Test record
Oct 04, 2019 16:24 IST
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
‘I am shocked,’ Ganguly reacts to Pak PM’s speech at the UN
Oct 04, 2019 11:01 IST
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Google, Xiaomi, and Huawei smartphones hit by zero-day security flaw
Oct 04, 2019 17:48 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2019Ashok TanwarWar box office collection day 2Bigg Boss 13RBIBigg Boss 13 Day 4 Written UpdateShah Rukh KhanSwachh BharatBSNL Data OfferSamsung Galaxy FoldTejas ExpressHina KhanHappy Soha Ali Khan BirthdayNavratri Day 6
don't miss
latest news
India News