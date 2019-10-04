Delhi-Meerut police arrest 3 criminals after encounter

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 14:17 IST

MEERUT A joint team of Delhi and Meerut police arrested three hardcore criminals after a brief encounter near Pooth village of Transport Nagar in Meerut on Thursday night.

The arrested criminals were identified Saddam and Usmaan of Sathla village in Mawana area of the district and Dilip of Tilaknagar in Delhi.

Saddam and his aide Dilip were at present staying in Delhi and wanted in many cases by Delhi police, who had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 on Saddam. The Meerut police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on Saddam, Dilip and Usmaan.

Superintendent of police (city) Akhilesh Narayan Singh said they received a message from Delhi police that three criminals were on their way to Meerut and that they were following them. A team of Transport Nagar police and the crime branch was formed to assist Delhi police in nabbing the criminals.

After some time, a car carrying ‘suspicious people’ was spotted near Pooth village of Transport Nagar area on Thursday night, Singh said.

“When the cops asked them to stop the car, the criminals opened fire on them and in the exchange of fire, three criminals sustained bullet injuries and were arrested. They have been admitted in a hospital for treatment,” Singh added.

Saddam is a hardcore criminal, who used to venture into Delhi after committing crime in Meerut and Bagpath. Police said he committed many crimes after associating himself with the Neeraj Bawana gang of Delhi and his name also figured in planning the escape of hardcore criminal and awardee of Rs 12 lakh Amit Bhoora while he was being transported from Uttarakhand jail.

